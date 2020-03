As a result of the City of Laredo Health Department recommending social distancing, El Metro and El Lift Vans will have limited capacity to ensure compliance with the recommended distance of six feet.

They are also avoiding groups of no more than 50 people.

Everyone is encouraged to plan accordingly and seek alternative means of transportation such as rideshares and taxi cabs.

For questions regarding the coronavirus, you can call the city’s hotline at 956-795-4954.