El Metro adding new vans for CI Circulator Pilot Program

A pilot program El Metro launched nearly six months ago has received immediate and positive feedback and now bus drivers say servicing the Mines Road has become a necessity.

When El Metro launched its CI Circulator Pilot Program back in June they provided two newly re-modeled paratransit vans that seat 10 people.

Local driver, Bertinna Flores says the program has grown and they have seen an increase in people riding and getting familiar with it.

El Metro general manager, Claudia San Miguel says they knew the program was a success as soon as they started seeing people being left behind due to full capacity.

As a result, there are active plans to extend the circular program based on rider success.

Raul Ruiz had says the circulator has been very helpful because the waiting period is much shorter compared to El Metro bus arrivals in regards to the Mines Road area.

El Metro has already purchased two new vans which will have the capacity to carry up to three times the number of passengers.

The new vans cost roughly $130,000 which have already been approved and ordered by City Council.

Riders can expect them to be in rotation in the next couple of months.

As for the extended pilot program, immediately once the new vans get put into service, they will extend the pilot program to the north side, and immediately after that, to the south side of town.