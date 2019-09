Local college students are getting a helping hand when it comes to getting to and from classes.

The City of Laredo is reminding students about a special program that gives them unlimited rides for a one-time fee.

El Metro’s Student Transportation Program is a $250 pass that allows students to use the buses without any limits.

This is the second year of the fall-pass program.

If you are interested in applying for the program you can call 795-2288 for more details.