El Metro introduces new program with discounted rates

The El Metro Transit hopes to soon offer better deals to its riders.

The new program would offer a discount to the elderly and disabled, and offer a new multi-ride pass.

Riders will have the option to purchase daily, weekly, or monthly passes.

These passes would come at a 20 percent discounted rate.

Metro officials say the program plan will now head to City Council for it to become an ordinance.

"It's going to be convenient for us and the riders," said Monica Garcia of El Metro Transit. "It will give them the accessibility to board our buses at a faster pace. And for us, the driver will be able to easily walk in the passenger."

About 10,000 people use El Metro Monday through Friday, and around 12,000 on the weekend.

These new passes are expected to be offered in February of 2020, if approved by City Council.