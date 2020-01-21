El Metro offering student bus passes for spring semester

El Metro is looking to help get college students to and from class in a cost-efficient manner.

College and graduate students looking to enroll in the spring semester are encouraged to take advantage of El Metro’s Student Transportation Program.

The program is geared towards university or college students who do not have any means of transportation.

Students will be able to ride the bus an unlimited number of times for a cost of $280.

For Financial Aid eligibility of transportation bus passes, students are urged to inquire with their school registrar offices.

El Metro will be at the TAMIU Student Services on Wednesday, January 22nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. providing onsite ID’s for the program.

For more information on the program, students can call the El Metro Customer Service offices at (956) 795-2288 extension 221 or 232.