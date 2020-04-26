El Metro reminding riders to follow emergency orders

The public transit system wants to remind riders that they need to follow emergency order mandates.

Whether you are at the bus stop, transit center, or onboard of a bus or van, El Metro and El Lift is asking that customers cover their nose and mouth and keep practicing social distancing.

They say these orders are strictly enforced upon boarding.

If a passenger does not follow the rules, they won't be able to board or they may be asked to exit the vehicle or facility.

There are signs on buses, vans, and facilities to remind the public.

El Metro continues with their capacity limit of ten passengers per bus route.