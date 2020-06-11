El Metro invites community to "Sound the Horn" for essential workers

El Metro Transit is inviting the community to honor all public transportation employees with just a simple sound of the horn.

El Metro is launching its first “#SoundtheHorn” initiative as a way to say thank you to all those transportation employees who have been working through the coronavirus pandemic as well as other essential workers in our city.

As a tribute to the essential workers, El Metro buses and vans will give two one second horn blasts on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. and they are asking for other motorists to do the same.

This is an effort to highlight the heroic work that bus drivers, health care workers, first responders, and grocery store employees have done since the start of the pandemic.

El Metro says this effort is a small but yet powerful way to show our appreciation for those workers.