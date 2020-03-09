El Metro taking precautions against coronavirus

El Metro is encouraging their staff and the public to take precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

According to a release that was posted in both English and in Spanish on the City of Laredo's website, they're sharing information about how to stay healthy throughout their transit center on the buses and the El Lift vans.

They are also encouraging their employees to receive the flu shot.

Locally if anyone has questions about the coronavirus, you can call the City of Laredo's Health Department hotline at 795-4954.