El Metro to increase passenger capacity

Starting on Wednesday, El Metro will increase passenger capacity from 10 to 18 passengers per bus.

Meanwhile, El Lift van services will continue to limit the boarding capacity to only two passengers at a time.

Customers and employees are reminded to safely ride public transit in accordance with all State of Texas and City of Laredo orders.

Passengers must wear face coverings while waiting at a bus stop, when inside the transit center, and while aboard buses or vans.

Current city orders involve social distancing as requirements aboard transit buses and facilities.