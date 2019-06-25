El Metro to launch Mines Road shuttle pilot program

Starting July 19th, you'll have the opportunity to be driven around in the city’s newest transportation system.

The circulator or C-One is a pilot program that'll follow routes along the Mines Road area.

The shuttle will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to seven p.m.

Monica Garcia with El Metro says they are hoping that a lot of passengers will take advantage of this service because it’s a new and efficient way to get people to their destinations.

The cost to ride the shuttle along Mines Road is one dollar.

The pilot program will run for three months.