El Metro to offer free rides all day Friday

With the Feast of Sharing taking place on Friday, El Metro is looking to provide free transportation for those in need of a lift.

On Friday, November 1st, El Metro, in partnership with H-E-B will be offering free El Metro services, so they can attend H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing event.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the free rides throughout the day with routes that go along Zapata Highway, I-35 and Mines Road.

Those interested in taking the bus can board Route 11 Gustavus/Airport.

Pick up and drop off for the feast will be behind the Sames Auto Arena.

The Feast of Sharing will take place at the arena from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.