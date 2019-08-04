El Paso County district attorney to seek death penalty against gunman

El Paso County's District Attorney says it will seek the death penalty against white supremacist 21-year old Patrick Crusius.

Crusius is accused of killing 20 people and injuring 26 at a shopping center in El Paso.

Newly-released photos show Crusius walking into a Walmart moments before Saturday's mass shooting holding a rifle.

A U.S. Attorney says the Justice Department is treating the incident as a domestic terrorist case.

The Los Angeles Times reports that a Twitter account that appeared to belong to Crusius was shut down Saturday evening.

Tweets on the account praised President Trump and his effort to build a border wall.

Authorities are trying to determine if a hate-filled, anti-immigrant manifesto that was posted online minutes before the mass shooting was written by Crusius.