El Paso shooting raises security concerns for local shelter

A local shelter that is used to house migrants is feeling a little on edge after the shooting in El Paso.

The La Frontera shelter sees hundreds of migrants searching for political asylum on a daily basis.

After learning that the El Paso shooter was targeting people of Hispanic descent, officials at the shelter are worried migrants might be in danger.

The shelter’s director Ben de la Garza says his staff is not prepared for any kind of incident, so they are reaching out to Laredo Police for a possible training.

De la Garza says they contacted the police and asked if they could set up an active shooter training.

Catholic Charities is in the process of getting this training for all staff and those running the shelter.

The shelter currently has security 24 hours a day, seven days away; however, they are looking to increase security around the area.