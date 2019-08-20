El Paso shooting suspect on suicide watch

The alleged gunman in the deadly El Paso shooting rampage is reportedly on suicide watch.

Patrick Crusius is accused of opening fire at a Walmart earlier this month killing 22 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

According to the El Paso Times, medical staff at the El Paso jail where Crusius is in custody apparently recommended he be put on suicide watch.

Police say Crusius' interactions with officers has been 'cold.'

Investigators say before the shooting, Crusius posted a racist document on the internet that stated his disdain for Hispanic immigrants.

Officials say Crusius traveled from Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas to El Paso.