El Paso shooting victim passes away

A man shot during an attack targeting Hispanics last August at a Texas Walmart has passed away.

A hospital official confirmed Guillermo Garcia died after a nine-month fight in the hospital bringing the death toll from the attack to 23.

He was the last remaining patient in the hospital.

Garcia and his wife were fundraising for their daughter's soccer team in the Walmart parking lot when a gunman opened fire.

The suspect remains in jail charged with murder and is awaiting trial.

Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty.