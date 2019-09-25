City says El Portal building offer still stands

City officials continue their efforts to have the migrant processing facility hearings moved to an indoor facility.

It's been over a week since the downtown tent facility started its operations.

Since then, officials have noticed fewer people showing up for their asylum hearings.

Officials say they are seeing about a 40 to 45 percent turn-out compared to the notices sent out.

A significant difference because the tent facility is meant to process from 150 to 200 people per day.

Co-interim city manager Robert Eads says he has not given up on the city's offer for the proceedings to be moved to the El Portal building with a very low price tag attached to it.

In the past, the city has offered the El Portal building to the federal government in exchange for a single dollar bill.