Elderly apartments downtown near completion

A new apartment complex downtown is near completion.

We're told crews are about 80 percent done with the Martha C. Narvaez City Hall Apartments that will provide housing for local elderly residents.

The city has hired talented artists to work on murals that will adorn the building which is located in the 800 block of Convent Avenue.

They are currently evaluating applications for prospective tenants who wish to live in the renovated apartments.

Rent is being estimated at roughly $475 dollars with utilities included.

