An elderly man is found dead inside the vehicle of a parked car in front of a local grocery store.

The Laredo Police Department was called out to the 4800 block of San Dario Avenue on Thursday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man inside a passenger vehicle unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the case; however, they do not suspect signs of foul play.