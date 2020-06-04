Elderly receive free COVID-19 health kits

A local health insurance provider is helping elderly in Laredo stay healthy despite a global pandemic.

Prominence Health Plan was at Doctor's Hospital on Thursday providing a COVID-19 health kit to the elderly in our community for free.



The kits were distributed via a drive thru to practice social distancing and keep everyone safe.



Doctor Edwin Estevez who works with the company explains what the safety kits includes.

"We're giving them a three ply mask with some information inside. It's a little bit of a kit. That kit contains also a number that they can call for additional masks, additional services that may be related to what they are experiencing."

The distribution of free masks went on until noon.