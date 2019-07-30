Elderly woman killed in car accident

Laredo Police are investigating an accident that claimed the life of an elderly woman.

The accident happened on Monday afternoon on Saunders and Arkansas.

Authorities say Maria A. Gallardo Castillo, 79 was traveling in a van that transports patients to their doctor’s appointments.

During the commute, the van collided with another vehicle.

Both of the drivers did not sustain any injuries; however, the elderly woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash team is still investigating the accident.