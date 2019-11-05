Election Day carries on onto 7 p.m.

Election Day is here and residents still have time to go out and cast their vote until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

There are a number of proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot this election.

For example, proposition four would prohibit a state income tax from ever being initiated in Texas.

As for Rio Bravo, they will be voting on whether or not they will be recalling their current mayor, Daisy Valdez.

Zapata ISD also has an item on the ballot. They have a $15.8 million bond proposal for their school district on the ballot to buy new school buses and build educational facilities.

If you don't know where to vote, you can call the elections office at 956-523-40-50.