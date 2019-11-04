Election Day takes place this Tuesday!

With early voting over and done with, people will now have to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots.

A number of propositions are on the ballot for the November 5th election.

Registered voters have the option to cast their ballot at any county voting site in their precinct.

There are ten propositional amendments on the ballot and one that voters might find particularly important is proposition four.

Proposition four would prohibit the establishment of an individual income tax within the state.

Texas is one of the few states in the country that does not impose an individual income tax.

In addition to that, voters in Rio Bravo are having a recall election against their mayor, Daisy Rivera and Zapata voters will be voting on a 15.8 million dollar bond proposal for Zapata ISD.

The money would be used to buy new buses and build educational facilities.

Early voting sites here in Laredo will remain open until 8 p.m.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 5th, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.