Senate candidate campaigns through Texas on foot

One senate candidate is going the extra mile to campaign... literally.

Annie Garcia, who is running in the Texas Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate, is making her way across Texas on foot.

This weekend her walk brought her to Laredo.

Garcia says as she makes her way 420 miles across Texas with her dog, she hopes to talk to voters about issues surrounding health care, immigration, and gun violence.

"If I do win I am going to have a new playbook on how anyone can run for office. Its no long that the rich are entitled to govern us. The people who make the decision don't have to live with the decisions, because the rules seem not to apply to the rich."

Garcia plans to finish at the Walmart in El Paso where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting in August.