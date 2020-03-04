Election runoff dates scheduled for May

While some races in Webb County will be seeing a runoff, voters should know that elections for those races are just two months away.

The Tax Assessor Collectors race between Patricia Barrera and incumbent Rosie Cuellar is one that is headed to a runoff.

As well as the race for Precinct One, Place One Justice of the Peace with Monica Liendo and Juan Paz both running for the position.

Neither candidate garnered 50% of the votes Super Tuesdsay. The election for the runoff races is taking place in May.

"These two candidates did not receive the 50 plus 1 votes," Jose Salvador Tellez, Elections Administration Officer. "The runoff elections is scheduled to take place May 18th through the 22nd with Election Day being May 26th. This is because Monday is a holiday."

Tellez says more than 33,000 people headed to the polls on Election Day.

He says the presidential election in November is set to draw in more voters.