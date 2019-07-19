Elections Office testing new electronic voting machines

Webb County officials are testing out a new way for voters to cast their ballots.

On Thursday morning, the county received a presentation from company, election systems and software on the new voting equipment the election administration will be recommending the county purchase.

The county wants to move from strictly paper ballots to more electronic voting.

Interim elections administrator Jose Salvador Tellez says the machine is very user-friendly and will guide voters if they make any mistakes while casting their vote; however, the county will still keep the paper ballots as an option.

Tellez says the last time the county bought new voting technology was in the early 2000’s.

The cost is estimated at $1.2 to $1.5 million dollars, for a machine and scanner at each voting site.