Elective surgeries given green light by Governor Abbott

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order allowing hospitals to move forward with elective surgeries and procedures under certain requirements.



In response, we caught up with a local surgeon who says the governor's call was the right thing to do, especially for patients who could otherwise suffer serious consequences without the surgery they need.

"I think with the new communication that was released by the state of Texas, I think that really pushed it up a little bit forward, and I think it put it more in the physician's court," said Dr. Michael Morris.

Surgeons like Doctor Morris haven't been able to perform elective surgeries in a little over a month since Governor Abbott restricted them back in March.



Of the estimated 30 cases he does per month, 75 percent are elective, which the American College of Surgeons classifies into three separate tiers, based on their severity.

"So again based on the elective surgery acuity scale, a tier one is a completely elective procedure that can be postponed indefinitely, a tier three can be something that must go now. Then that intermediate would be a tier two."

In a statement from Doctors Hospital, surgeons were advised by hospital administration that they are "working with physicians to schedule cases they feel are medically necessary and appropriate at this time."

Which for now, Doctor Morris says does not include cases classified as tier one.

However, he says by postponing these cases some detrimental effects could result such, as with severe cases of diabetes that through bariatric surgery could be resolved.

"If suffering from diabetes, with dire consequences in diabetes and hypertension and cholesterol intake, then that's not really an elective procedure for you, so as time goes forward will be a pending issue as it should be."

So instead, he says cases should be evaluated on their risk level.

"It's very hard to say what's an urgent procedure, what's not an urgent procedure, you have to allow physicians to practice care that we know how to do.... If you've got an appendicitis, you can't wait... because if you wait, the disease process is worse than even having COVID, and you can't look at this one-sided."

As for keeping patients and the surgical team safe from any exposure to COVID-19, Doctor Morris says universal precautions are always practiced, such as wearing the appropriate medical gloves, goggles, face shields and practicing good hygiene.



As well as making sure the highest level of infection controls are in place.

"The hospital is taking every precaution possible, they have a COVID floor, they have a separate ICU, I work with healthcare professionals, these people do this for a living, they are very competent in what they do."

That, together with assessing the risks versus the benefit of the procedure, is how he determines who needs surgery now.

"And everything I do is to minimize the exposure and the risk to the patient no matter what procedure I do. So if I have to do a surgery that has to stay overnight, the risks go up, so the benefit should be equally as high, if not higher.'

In the end, he says the more education he can provide his patients, the better so that the right decision to move forward is made. Because at the end of the day, he says a patients health should always be the first priority, regardless of what is happening around you.

"This issue that's going on right now is not the first pandemic and it won't be the last pandemic, it's just the pandemic we're in right now, but decisions have to be made, so I would say if you have issues contact your healthcare provider, allow us to take care of you like we've always done… we'll make the right decision."

As for elective surgeries or procedures moving forward at Laredo Medical Center, in a statement they said:



"Given that LMC continues to care for the majority of COVID-19 patients in the community, we cannot afford to forgo PPE supplies from public sources. Therefore, we will work towards a May 8th date for resuming elective surgeries.

"We continue to assess the implications of this updated order and will work with the chief of surgery, as well as other surgeons, to develop a phased re-opening."