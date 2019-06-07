Electric scooters could be coming to local college

Now that the Blue Duck Scooters have rolled into town, Laredo College is looking into the possibility of allowing the devices on campus.

College officials have initiated discussions with Blue Duck to implement a pilot program at the For McIntosh campus as well as the south campus.

They say there are benefits to having the scooters on their campuses.

College officials are looking to create a map to see where the Blue Duck company will leave the scooters on both campuses.

They're also looking at the possibility of getting some of their students hired by the company to help them with managing the scooters.

