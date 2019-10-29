Best Buy announces closure of north Laredo location

It’s the end of an era for a consumer electronics retailer in Laredo after it announced it will be closing one of its locations by the end of the week.

After over a decade of being in business, the Best Buy store on Monarch Drive has announced it will close its doors this Saturday, November 2nd.

According to Matthew Smith, they have decided not to renew the lease of the north location; however, the store on San Dario will still be in business.

Smith credited the multiple vendors that operate inside the San Dario store that drive the store's success.

The closure comes less than a month before the holiday shopping season.