Electronic scooters roll into town!

You might start to see people rolling around town on electronic scooters.

After months of talks with scooter companies and city officials, the BlueDuck scooters have finally made their way to the city.

On Monday, Alec James Martinez, the bicycle coordinator for the city took to social media to announce the arrival of the new state of the art devices.

Martinez says now you can leave your car at home and ride the scooters to get to your destination.

If you are not familiar with the service, how it works is that you grab your phone download the Blue Duck app, scan the scooter and then ride it wherever you want.

Martinez hopes with this new service it will bring a new method of transportation to our city.

Some of the scooters have already been seen at local parks and in the downtown area.