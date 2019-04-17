Elementary students see what careers pique their interests

Dozens of local students got a chance to see what they can be in the future.

Several different agencies such as Border Patrol, the Laredo Fire and Police Department rolled on over to Sanchez Ochoa Elementary School for the “Career on Wheels” event.

Students from pre-k to kindergarten to a trip to the school parking lot to learn more about the jobs they can apply for when they get older and what kind of vehicle they could drive.

The purpose of the event is to get different speakers in the community to connect with kids about driving into a career path once they graduate.

The guests also spoke to students on how to stay in school and say no to drugs.

Although the school holds a career day twice a year, they specially cater career on wheels to the younger students.

Sanchez Ochoa isn’t the only school that organizes these types of events, Zachary Elementary and Ruiz Elementary also hold similar events.