Eleven health care providers test positive for COVID-19

A total of 11 health care professionals in Laredo test positive for COVID-19.

According to City of Laredo Health Director Doctor Hector Gonzalez, all are doing well and recovering.

But with the new rules by the CDC, certain providers that may have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 patients could be back to work soon.

"But at this time the new guidelines are, even for those that have been exposed from a health provider from that health care institution at the doctors office... if they are asymptomatic they can continue to work," said Dr. Gonzalez. "They must take their temperatures twice daily, they must self monitor, they must wear proper PPE, they must continue with hygiene. These are the normal things that health care providers do. This is just heightened awareness and making sure they keep on following them. And we have great providers."

It's unclear at this time where these 11 health care professional worked at.