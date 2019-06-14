Elizabeth Millner joins KGNS News Today

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As we say goodbye to one of our own, we also welcome a newcomer to our morning news team.
KGNS News’ Elizabeth Millner will go from reporter to anchor and join Max Fernandez behind the desk; meanwhile, Mindy Casso will be joining the evening news.
Millner is a young Austin woman who has a passion for news.
She started out as a production assistant in CBS Austin where she learned what goes on behind the scenes.
You can catch Millner and Max every morning on KGNS News Today at 6 a.m.
Let’s give Millner a nice warm welcome.