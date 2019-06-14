Elizabeth Millner joins KGNS News Today

As we say goodbye to one of our own, we also welcome a newcomer to our morning news team.

KGNS News’ Elizabeth Millner will go from reporter to anchor and join Max Fernandez behind the desk; meanwhile, Mindy Casso will be joining the evening news.

Millner is a young Austin woman who has a passion for news.

She started out as a production assistant in CBS Austin where she learned what goes on behind the scenes.

You can catch Millner and Max every morning on KGNS News Today at 6 a.m.

Let’s give Millner a nice warm welcome.

