Emergency Awareness Month: Be prepared!

In light of September being Emergency Awareness Month, TAMIU held a fair to teach the community about what local agencies do to prepare for a natural disaster.

Several agencies took part in the first Emergency Awareness Fair.

Those in attendance were the Department of Public Safety, the Air Evac Life Team, SWAT and even an animal emergency representative.

The focus of the event was the procedures in place during an emergency situation.

While hurricanes and tornadoes rarely happen in Laredo, the theme was to be prepared, not scared.

Environmental Health and Safety Officer Jessica Perez says residents typically don’t take flooding threats seriously because they are never that extreme in our area; however, we must always prepare for the worst.