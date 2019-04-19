Emergency dispatchers receive recognition

In observance of National Telecommunications Week, the men and woman who are known as the calm voices at the end of the line received special recognition.

Emergency dispatchers were honored at La Posada on Thursday night for their hard work and dedication in the community.

These operators are referred to as public safety answering points that work with other 911 regional administrators from around the south Texas area.

One dispatcher was recognized for saving a life.

Rita Benavides-Martinez recently took a call where she was able to give the caller CPR instructions to resuscitate someone who wasn’t breathing.

Other agencies in attendance were from Jim Hogg, Roma, Starr and Zapata County.