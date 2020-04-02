Emergency ordinance implements face-masks and curfew for all ages

Due to the rapid changes we're seeing due to COVID-19, our local officials voted to tighten up restrictions and implement new ways to keep the public safe.

The Stay Home-Work Safe" Order has been extended through April 30th.

The restrictions in place will stand but there are a few changes to keep in mind.

Aside from extending the order, City Council members modified and added some language to the emergency order.

All residents are now are now under a curfew.

That curfew time is from 10 p.m. to five a.m.

Individuals classified as essential will be exempt, but they must carry a letter or ID from employer to justify their reason behind their outing.

Second, all residents are required to cover their mouth or face with a mask, bandanna, handkerchief, scarf, or cloth.

This is only when you are entering a building such as grocery stores, offices, or government buildings.

Face covers are not needed when you're driving your personal vehicle or while exercising or at home.

Lastly, the city tax-delinquent sales and auctions have been canceled for the months of April and May.

Any property listed to be auctioned for not paying their respective taxes will not be auctioned.

Any person violating the order could face a citation or fine of up to $1,000 or even jail time.

The modified order will be going into effect for all City of Laredo residents starting 12:01 a.m. Thursday. April 2nd.

To read the full statement click here