South Texas Food Bank hosting Empty Bowls fundraiser this weekend

This weekend, the South Texas Food Bank is inviting the community to rock out with their bowls out during its annual fundraiser.

For 30 years, the South Texas Food Bank has been providing food to local children, elderly residents, and veterans.

In order to continue its mission of servicing the community, the food bank is inviting the public to attend its 12th annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser.

This year the event will be a charity dinner and dance where local entertainment Calle 8 will be performing.

Representatives from the food bank say there will also be a silent auction where two bowls will be up for bids.

The individual tickets for the event are $150 per person.

The food bank says they are always accepting monetary donations as well as canned foods of any kind.

The event will take place on Friday, August 30th at TAMIU from 7 p.m. to midnight.

For more information, you can call (956) 726-3120.