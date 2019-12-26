Empty like the day after Christmas

It looks like it's going to be a warm and sunny Boxing Day in the Gateway City!

We had an unusually warm and sunny holiday celebration on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

On Thursday, we will start out again in the 50s and see a high of 75 degrees.

These warmer temperatures will continue to linger on until Sunday evening.

We are also going to be seeing some slight chances of rain in our forecast on Friday and Saturday.

Now when looking at the end of the year we could start 2020 nice and cool.

Hopefully we can see some changes in the future.