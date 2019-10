We said summer was over and done with but Mother Nature likes to play tricks on us.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we are expecting to start off in the mid 70s and see those high 90s again.

This small heatwave will only last until Friday when we see a drastic drop of 81 degrees and lows in the 50s.

We are also expecting a 40 percent chance of rain on Friday and then by Saturday, we are looking at highs in the 70s.

Until then, we just have to deal with these last days of the heat.