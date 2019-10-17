TX Sen. Cruz: Energy Secretary Rick Perry is resigning

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) praised Energy Secretary Rick Perry's accomplishments amid news he will resign.

Perry told the President Thursday he intends to leave his job soon. That's according to an administration official who confirmed the news on condition of anonymity.

Perry was traveling with the president to Texas when he shared the news aboard Air Force One.

“Rick is a good man and a good friend who has devoted his life to serving his country, especially the great state of Texas," said Cruz.

"Under his leadership, U.S. oil and gas production has soared—with much of that new production coming from Texas—and the United States has become a net exporter of natural gas, creating good-paying jobs, providing cleaner and more affordable energy, and boosting America’s energy independence," said Sen. Cruz.

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn also weighed in on the news.

“His legacy of success continued at the Department of Energy, where he led efforts to put American energy back on the map. We are restoring our energy independence, investing in efficient and reliable fuel sources, and providing energy security to our international partners. I’m confident that American energy is thriving today because of the work of Secretary Perry and the Trump Administration’s policies he championed," said Sen. Cornyn.

Perry is under scrutiny over the role he played in the President's dealings with Ukraine, which are currently the subject of an impeachment inquiry.

Perry had disputed reports that he was planning to leave the administration in an interview Wednesday with The Wall Street Journal. But he reportedly left the door open, saying he expected to be at the Energy Department at Thanksgiving, but giving a less definitive answer when asked whether he'd be there through the end of the year.

Perry was Texas' longest serving governor.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.