Enjoy awards season on the big screen

The month of love officially starts Saturday, and what better way to celebrate than by enjoying dinner and a movie all at the same time?

Local theater Alamo Drafthouse celebrates cinema all year long, and for awards season they have teamed up with Laredo Film Society for a special event.

The local theater will have a Night in Hollywood Red Carpet Watch Party on Sunday, February 9th complete with full red carpet, awards, and prizes. Don’t forget to go dressed up!

You can get tickets on Laredofilm.org.

