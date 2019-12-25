Enjoy some movies and crafts at the public library!

The City of Laredo Public Library is inviting all book worms and movie buffs to a holiday celebration.

The Joe A Guerra Library will be hosting a couple of movie screenings and holiday crafts for the whole community to enjoy.

On Thursday, the library will be screening holiday movies from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Then next Thursday on January 2nd & 3rd the will be having some handmade craft activities for the kids.

These activities will take place at the children’s library area and best of all it’s free and open to the public.

For more information, you can call 956-795-2400.