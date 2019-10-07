Environmentalists expected to protest border wall construction

Protestors and environmentalists will be urging City Council to seek alternatives to the impending border wall.

Activists are upset about the plans to build up to 75 miles of the wall starting at the downtown railroad bridge, moving southbound into Zapata County.

Opponents are worried about the national emergency declaration which announced the Trump administration’s intention of diverting billions of dollars from the military to build the wall.

So far, 1.3 billion dollars have been announced to construct phase one of the structure, which encompasses 52 miles starting at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge and moving upstream.

People are expected to urge City Council to take a legal stand to stop the construction.