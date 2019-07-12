Ethics Commission deems complaints against council members frivolous

After reviewing both complaints from two members of the “Our Laredo” group, the Ethics Commission deemed the complaints frivolous.

One of the complaints included an allegation made by Victor Gomez claiming a conflict of interest between District Six Council member Dr. Marte Martinez and a company that does business with the city.

Gomez wanted the city managers to either reprimand or dismiss Martinez for allegedly lying on his City Council application.

When we attempted to reach out to Dr. Martinez, he did not offer a comment.

The second complaint stems from Vish Viswanath had an issue regarding water fees imposed by the city.

In the end, both complaints were deemed frivolous by the commission.