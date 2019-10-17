Evading arrest incident results in multiple injuries

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an evading arrest incident that resulted in a vehicle crash with injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed a DPS Trooper was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe at the intersection of Soria Drive and US 83 at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday.

However, the Tahoe failed to come to a stop and began to evade the trooper by traveling south on the northbound lane.

According to DPS, the Tahoe continued traveling on the wrong side of the road, almost colliding head on with a Lincoln Navigator. The Navigator avoided the collision by driving off the roadway while the Tahoe rolled over several times.

DPS troopers along with US Border Patrol were able to apprehend the driver of the Tahoe.

Three passengers, including the driver from the Tahoe, were taken to the hospital to treat injuries. Three additional passengers from the vehicle were released to US Border Patrol without any injuries.

A passenger from the Navigator was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.

Charges are still pending at the moment until the subject is cleared from the hospital.