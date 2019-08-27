Every day is exactly the same

We are one more day closer to the end of August; however, that summer heat just won't leave us alone.

On Tuesday we will start off humid in the low 80s and work our way up to another 106.

These triple digits will stick around all week with little to no cloud coverage; the only bright side is that we are expecting temperatures to decrease a little and see a possible low of 77.

Once we get into Labor Day weekend, we are expecting a little bit of a cold front to move in which will bring our humidity levels down a notch.

However, it's still going to be hot outside, so don't take those jackets out just yet.