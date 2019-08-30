Everybody's working for Labor Day Weekend!

It's the last Friday of August, which means fall is right around the corner.

Although the official start of fall isn't until September 23rd, many consider Labor Day as the last hurrah of the summer.

On Friday we will start off humid and muggy with temperatures at 80 degrees and make our way up to a high of 103.

Then during the weekend, we will see a low of 75 overnight and highs at 99 degrees.

This is just some of the slight changes we'll be seeing before we start to notice more significant fall weather.

By next week, we have a chance of low 90s and some chances of thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Until then, have a fun and safe Labor Day weekend.