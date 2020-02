An investigation into the alleged sale of street level narcotics results in one arrest.

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Veronica Lopez and charged her with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

The discovery was made on Friday, February 21st when officers executed a search warrant at a home at the 4600 block of San Rafael Lane.

When officers searched the home they found 0.66 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine and .77 grams of marijuana.