An investigation into the alleged sale of street-level narcotics results in the arrest of a man and a woman.

The bust happened on Thursday, February 20th when officers with the Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit were called out to the 4500 block of Marcella Ave.

Officers searched the home and found .99 oz of marijuana inside.

Both 31-year-old Rene Chapa Santos and 25-year-old Joanna Navarro were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.