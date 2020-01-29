Exercise your mind on National Puzzle Day!

Your brain weighs roughly three pounds and while exercising it won't help you shed any weight, it could help keep your mind sharp.

January 29th is known as National Puzzle Day and a great excuse to spend a few minutes playing your favorite brain game.

Think jigsaw, crossword, sudoku or anything that challenges you to think.

Puzzles are a great solo activity or a fun way to spend time with friends.

Just don't get too competitive!

Your brain will thank you for a little time devoted to its well-being.