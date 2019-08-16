Expanding Hot Airmass

The northern edge of the hot dry airmass reached into our area Thursday. Since then, it has expanded north to cover almost all of Texas, and will continue our hot weather into next week. The very warm air aloft prevents air lifted from the surface from being buoyant enough to form tall clouds. I'm not expecting showers during the 7 day forecast. We may see a hint more of a gulf influence next week in the lower atmosphere. This would bring temperatures down slightly, but still around or above 100.

I'm expecting humid overnight, low in the upper 70's. Mainly sunny Saturday through Monday, highs 104 to 106. Mostly sunny Tuesday through Friday, highs 101 to 103.